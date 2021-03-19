Greater Vidalia Chamber rebrand hoping to entice more business to the area

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Business leaders in Vidalia and surrounding communities hope to use their world-famous name to promote industry and bring jobs for future generations.
Chamber leaders say their new identity will be more than just a new name and new logo, but a new approach and a new mission.
The Toombs-Montgomery Chamber announced they will rebrand to the Greater Vidalia Chamber. Leaders say it helps them take advantage of the name known worldwide for the region’s onion crop.
They hope it helps them promote regional assets like healthcare, local schools, and bring more business to the area.
“It’s about all of us. So, when Lyons wins, Vidalia wins. When Mount Vernon wins, Vidalia wins. And when Vidalia wins, we all win,” Chamber Chairman Steven McComas said.
They say they are revamping the website to help promote the area and member businesses.
