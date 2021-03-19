Hunter Army Airfield holds Media Day to give a look at different military branches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people drive by Hunter Army Airfield every day.
But some might not know the different units housed on the installation or what they do.
The army’s aviation unit is a fundamental part of the Savannah community. Friday, the installation held a media day to help us show you what the airmen train for.
“We come to work trying to make the community and the nation a better place.”
A job these airmen don’t take lightly.
“We’re trying to train all the time,” said CW2 Justin Borchard, U.S. Army.
From search and rescue missions with the U.S. Coast Guard.
“The single people floating on the water, it’s a big ocean, so searching is pretty difficult around here,” said Ltn. Sam Ingham, USCG Rescue Pilot.
To providing intelligence and surveillance support to ground forces with the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion.
“We can do stuff like help out with disasters, especially after hurricanes, look for people that may be stranded,” CW2 Andrew Doutrich, U.S. Army.
These aviation units have to be ready.
“How do I take what I’ve trained in, and fit it to this certain situation,” said Ltn. Ingham.
As much time as they spend in the air..is also spent inside a flight simulator on base.
{CW2 JUSTIN}
“If you don’t get inside a helicopter, you lose a lot of that training,” said CW2 Borchard.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Bochard let us hop in the front seat of a UH-60M.
While we only went through Visual Flight Rules training, Borchard and his unit train and prepare for several different scenarios.
“If the President calls us and says ‘Hey, we want you to go to a wildfire in California.’ We have to be ready for that.”
You have to be able to adapt to the mission quickly.
“The general scope of what we’re trying to accomplish is so huge.”
Whether its a local mission or overseas, the aviators based at Hunter know they’re part of something bigger than themselves.
“It’s a great feeling, just trying to help out everybody.”
