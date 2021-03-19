Savannah hotel/motel tax increase plan stalls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah’s hotel/motel tax will not increase next year.
Last month we told you that council passed a proposal to raise the tax rate from 6 percent to 8 percent in 2022. With that money, the city planned to pay for city projects, highlight minority owned businesses and more.
“There’s always next year in baseball and there’s always next year for additional hotel motel taxes, so for the city of Savannah we were really looking forward to partnering with our visitors industry and hoteliers,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.
But, Chatham County’s delegation will not be considering a proposal to increase the city of Savannah’s hotel/motel tax during this legislative session.
District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo worked with tourism leaders on the new proposal and the partnership between Visit Savannah.
He says the delegation has promised to look at a proposed rate increase next year, but chose not to this year because of Savannah’s economy.
“In 2020 we were given the directive to work with our tourism industry and find ways to work together and get them on board. So we did that this year. This time they’re taking a look at our economy so now it’s time to build up the economy.”
However, according to a news release sent on behalf of Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz, both Alderwomen At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Miller-Blakey as well as Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, concerns they raised to the delegation led to state lawmakers hitting the pause button on moving forward.
According to the release, no specific funds were allocated for marketing African American tourism and convention business along with Community Benefits agreement or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise requirements for capital improvement projects, or cost estimates and quotes.
They also say some council members were shut out of final discussions and negotiations on the increase.
Members also shared their concerns that their funding requests for the Urban Development Authority and Black Chamber, West Bay Street Gateway, Forsyth Park or a film induced tourism product weren’t taken up.
Overall, the Alderwomen believe the proposal needs to be reviewed further, but Alderman Palumbo says they must find a way to unify the council if they are ever going to get state lawmakers to approve any hotel/ motel tax increase.
As for the projects, Alderman Palumbo says the city will have to get creative to fund those projects they had hoped to pay for with the tax increase.
