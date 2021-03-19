Savannah pediatrician discusses CDC’s new recommended guidelines for classrooms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A change in CDC guidelines could impact students in the classroom. The update changed physical distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet for children in school.
A pediatrician in Savannah believes it could make logistics easier in a classroom.
“In Massachusetts, a few school districts have actually gone back to school and said 6 feet apart when you can, 3 feet apart when you cannot with good masks. And what the data has shown is that there’s been no increased risk of viral transmission in the classrooms that were 3 feet apart,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, with Pediatric Associates of Savannah.
Maintaining 6 feet distance was a challenge. Class sizes had to be dramatically cut to maintain space, but now with the new guidance it could mean more students in the classroom.
Despite this change, 6 feet distance is still recommended for school staff, when students are in common areas or eating. While this change is being made, it enforces the importance of other safety guidelines.
“I want people to know that the closer distance doesn’t mean without masks it means with masks on and masks really need to be worn properly. Too often we see kids being sent out with masks that they wear them over their chin, they wear them just over their mouth, it really needs to be a good fitting mask over the mouth and nose for it to be effective. If we are going to decrease the distance from 6 ft to 3 ft, that means we have to be even more vigilant in wearing masks and washing hands,” Dr. Spitalnick said.
He said masks will continue to be important as vaccine trials continue for children 15 and younger. He hopes we could see a vaccine for kids before the next school year, though it depends on the trials.
“So, what we’re looking for is not just dosage, but safety and efficacy. Kids are not just small adults they’re different, they have different immune systems so we want to make sure it works and we want to make sure it’s safe. We want to make sure there’s no side effects that we haven’t foreseen because kids really are different,” Dr. Spitalnick said.
Overall, he says kids have fared well against COVID-19, matter of fact he says while emotionally this year has been a challenge, this has been one of the healthiest years for kids in terms of flu, RSV and more because of public health guidelines.
