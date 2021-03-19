Savannah Police seek to ID suspects in Bay Street business burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying multiple male suspects who broke into a Bay Street business on March 12 and stole nearly $17,500 in merchandise.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers were called to Off the Wave, 404 E. Bay St., after an employee discovered the front window broken and merchandise missing from the store. Surveillance footage showed three male subjects break the glass earlier that morning and then make multiple trips in and out of the store with the stolen goods. They were seen leaving the area in a white sedan.
The stolen items include more than 40 pairs of sneakers valued at nearly $14,000 and additional brand name and vintage clothing.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Northwest Precinct at (912) 525-3100 ext. 1441. Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here.
More photos of the suspects:
