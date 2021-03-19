SCAD kicks off SERVE initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD kicked off its SCAD SERVE initiative on Friday.
It began with faculty and staff packing boxes of food to be delivered to Sustainable Fellwood residents.
For their new initiative, SCAD SERVE volunteers will go out and listen to community leaders and residents in the Savannah and Atlanta areas to find out what the greatest needs are. They will then address those needs and try to come up with solutions.
The volunteers will focus on four areas: food, clothing, shelter, and the environment.
“The last year has been extremely difficult, tumultuous not only here in Savannah and Atlanta, but around the world. President Wallace recognized that. Saw many of the challenges were occurring here in the community. And said we have great resources that we can bring to bear, to help alleviate some of the suffering in our communities and our neighborhoods,” SCAD SERVE Director Scott Linzey said.
The SERVE director says one of their next initiatives will be to take one of SCAD’s first residence halls on Barnard Street offline, renovate it into 21 studio apartments and offer that at below market rates for workforce housing.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.