Step up your cooking with homegrown herbs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring begins tomorrow, which means gardeners across our area are hard at work. If you’re new to the hobby, don’t be intimidated.
Author and personal chef Rebekah Lingenfelser walked us step by step through creating an herb and tomato garden in your own backyard. She also gave us some tips on how to use what you grow in your new garden to step up your home cooking.
If you’re interested in making the bruschetta Lingenfelser mentions in this segment, click here! She made that delicious dish for us on Morning Break.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.