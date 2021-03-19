Students, parents hold protest after Montgomery Co. superintendent fired

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents and students in Montgomery County say the school board’s firing of the superintendent has them shocked, saddened, and wanting answers.
Dozens stood outside the Montgomery County Board of Education office Friday morning. Thursday night, the board voted 3-2 to fire Superintendent Hugh Kite. News spread quickly among Kite’s supporters.
“He’s an approachable person and good to talk to. He’s always there for everything. He’s done so much for our school and we’re so grateful, 11th grader Katelyn Jones said.
“He’s not just a figure in the building across from us. He’s known by everyone. If they need a substitute bus driver, he’s there,” parent Stacie Randolph said.
Those who stood outside Friday say they’re trying to reach the three board members who fired Kite.
“No one wants to interrogate them. We just want them to simply tell us why they did what they did.”
Board chairman and former longtime superintendent Jim Paul Poole has not returned WTOC’s calls yet.
Kite sent a statement to WTOC:
“One of my duties as Superintendent is to recommend qualified administrators that has a passion for students. Some of my board members did not agree with my principal assignments. Based on my beliefs, my vision for MOCO and our Board’s vision is different. I was given the choice of changing the list of administrators or termination of my duties. After much prayer, I could not go against my beliefs.
I have enjoyed my tenure at MOCO! Students have always been my top priority! We have accomplished great improvements due to great teachers, parents, community members and school leaders.
May God Bless our students.
I know God has a plan for me—I will wait on him!”
