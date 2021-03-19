Superintendent appointed for consolidated Hampton Co. School District

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A superintendent has been hired for the consolidated Hampton County School District.
The Board of Trustees voted unanimously for Dr. Ronald Wilcox to be the new superintendent. Dr. Wilcox is the current superintendent for Hampton County – District One.
Vice-Chair Jacqueline Hopkins said, “The board of trustees completed two milestones today that will allow us to move swiftly and smoothly towards the opening of our county school district on July 1, 2021”.
The board also voted to retain the legal services of Halligan, Mahoney and Williams who will assist with preparing a contract for employment for the newly selected superintendent.
