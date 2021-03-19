Travel increasing at the Hilton Head airport

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The busy travel season is finally here on Hilton Head Island and that means more flights and people coming through the airport every day.
“There were no issues with our flight. t was on time, we got in super early, and now we’re just hanging out,” said Stephanie DePhilipo, a traveler.
Hilton Head is already expecting to see record-setting numbers this season.
“The season has definitely arrived,” HHI Airport Director Jon Rembold said.
They say right now they are still seeing the same number of travelers they saw this time last year, just before travel became restricted for the pandemic.
“I’m sure as March and April proceed, we are going to do a lot better than we did last year. Obviously, April last year was very flat.”
Now, they say more flights mean more people.
“Increase in our passenger loads. That really coincided with the time American brought their Philadelphia flight back on Saturdays and then Delta started their daily flights to LaGuardia.”
Passengers seeing the space for the first time were impressed
“I was really surprised that I could actually fly from Sacramento to Hilton Head,” said Sonja Severson, a traveler.
Travelers say precautions made them feel confident in the ability to fly.
“Rules were enforced, and everybody listened.”
The airport says as travel gets busier, they expect new travelers to follow COVID precautions as well.
“There’s still 100 percent mask requirement. So, as soon as you come into the airport facility, you need to put your mask on and you know, wear that all the way through the travel process.”
