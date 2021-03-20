BC’s Carter Holton balancing big league dreams & season in front of him

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Benedictine’s Carter Holton was a sophomore when he committed to Vanderbilt to play baseball. Now, in the midst of his senior season, he’s got a decision looming: college or the MLB draft.
When he is on the mound, his release can look effortless.
“That is what I try to do is make it look easy to the fans, but it comes with a lot of hard work,” Holton explained.
He’s been working on his craft since he was a toddler. Now, he’s on the cusp of making his big league dreams a reality.
“Of course it’s always been a dream since I was three years old, but I didn’t really think about it that much until it’s kind of happening,” Holton said.
The lefty said he’s had some early conversations about it all with his family, and there will be more to come, but after his junior season ended early because of COVID, he says he’s focused on what is in front of him right now.
“He’s still a high school young man. You know, he loves just playing the game,” said Cadets Head Coach Kevin Farmer. “Like the other night, you know, he was asking me can he play short stop on senior night, because he just loves to play the game.”
Any night he’s pitching, there’s sure to be scouts in the stands watching.
“I try to keep it in the back of my head and not pay as much attention to it during the game,” Holton said. “I mean, I know it’s happening, but I don’t want to think about that.”
He’s already had a perfect game this season, and says for now his focus is leading BC to it’s 4th baseball state championship, and then, he will sit down and make his decision ahead of the MLB Draft in July.
Holton and the Cadets topped Islands Friday night, 10-1 to move to a 12-0 record on the year.
