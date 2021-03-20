Chatham County’s mass vaccination site sees increase on first Saturday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday was day four of the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Gulfstream Aerospace. The site still saw dozens of people coming in and out, and so far the site manager says they’re on the right track.
“It’s been going well. We’ve done over 1,000 people at this location as far as shots go,” said Collin Hopf, site manager for Chatham County’s mass vaccination site.
Since opening on St. Patrick’s Day, the site at Gulfstream Aerospace has welcomed hundreds of eligible people to get vaccinated. Hopf says they have a good team that has helped mitigate any issues over the first few days of opening to best serve those coming through the lines.
“This is a rewarding task for us to do because we get on the back end of these people that just got the shot and it relieves their anxiety,” he said.
Hopf says they’re right at where they expected to be as far as vaccinations go and expect that trend to continue into next week.
“It feels like we’re finally getting through the tunnel, the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Joseph Roesch, who received his COVID-19 vaccine at the site.
Roesch went through the vaccination process Saturday morning and says the process was easy and relatively quick.
“Just to be kind of part of the turning the corner, be part of the solution,” he said.
Hopf says for people looking to come next week, the process can be a little faster if people pre-register. This, of course, is not required and can be done on site. Appointments are no longer needed.
“We have about 80 people on site every day. We’ve got about 50 guardsmen and the other 20-30 are clinicians and other staff that we have on site,” he said.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine can pre-register at myvaccinegeorgia.com. The mass vaccination site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
