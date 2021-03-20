Damp & gloomy end to the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening, bringing a few light showers with them. Grab your umbrella if you have evening plans. It’ll be on the cool side with temperatures in the 50s through the evening.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 3.4′ 8:29AM I 7.1′ 2:42PM I 2.9′ 8:46PM
Showers will continue moving onshore overnight into Sunday morning, with better rain chances closer to the coast vs. inland communities. It’ll be a cool morning, with temperatures starting out in the 40s at daybreak away from the beaches.
We’ll warm to the lower 60s Monday afternoon, with spotty showers lingering. Despite the gloomy weather and showers around, most accumulations will only top out at a few tenths of an inch of rain. Drier weather returns Sunday evening with temperatures once again in the 50s during Sunday evening.
Beach weather isn’t the best on Sunday. In addition to the rain and clouds, there is a High Surf Advisory with waves of 5′ to 7′ possible until 5PM Monday. There is also a high risk for rip currents, so getting in the water isn’t advisable.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will bottom out near 50 and highs near 70 degrees during the afternoon.
Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s along with a chance for a few inland showers. Even warmer weather returns to close out the work week with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.
A front will approach us from the west during the end of the week. There is a bit of disagreement on timing this far out, but this front could bring in a line of showers with thunderstorms Thursday/Friday. One or two of these embedded storms could be strong to severe.
Looking ahead to next weekend, morning lows will be closer to 60 degrees with afternoon highs in the lower 80s along with a slight chance of rain.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
