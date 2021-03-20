House of Representatives passes 2 bills that could give Dreamers, immigrant farmers pathway to citizenship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The House of Representative passed two bills that could give Dreamers and immigrant farmers a pathway to citizenship.
However, with the thousands of children in custody at the U.S. border, one local immigration lawyer believes the bill focused on DACA recipients will have trouble getting support from Republicans.
The American Dream and Promise Act passed the House Thursday with bipartisan support.
With it’s passing more than 2.3 million Dreamers who came to the U.S. as minors would be able to gain legal status, if made into law.
“The ironic thing with the Dreamer bill is, I think there’s a lot of support for it across party lines. But I think the timing of it will probably make it stall,” said Patrick Jarrett, partner at Jarrett & Price.
As the bill passed the House, 13,000 migrant children are in U.S. border facilities.
Savannah immigration attorney Patrick Jarrett believes without a commitment to reunite these children with their families and a plan Republicans would approve of to discourage people from coming to the U.S., the bill will not pass the Senate.
He also says the bill’s downfall is a provision that gives minors who came into the country before January 2021, citizenship - unlike DACA students who have to prove they’ve been in the U.S. for five years before the DACA began.
“This, you have two months and I think that that’s going to rub some people the wrong way.”
Under the bill, DACA students must have either graduated from a college or technical program, served in the military for two years and receive an honorable discharge, or worked for at least three years.
Ten Senate Republicans must vote in favor of the American Dream and Promise Act to become law.
“You’ve got these kids that have been here. They’ve been allowed to go to school. They’ve been allowed to basically live their lives here but they can’t progress what’s so ever and that to me is a horrible thing. That we’ve allowed that to happen. We the American people have some responsibility there.”
A Texas judge is still ruling on the legality of the DACA Program.
The other bill passed, would give immigrant farmworkers the ability to apply for temporary and renewable immigration status.
