Additional law enforcement at Liberty County schools Monday after ‘unsubstantiated threat’

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Local law enforcement will be at all Liberty County schools on Monday, after an “unsubstantiated threat” was called in to 911 Sunday morning.
The superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry told WTOC a caller from Wisconsin made a threat to the area schools, but did not name an individual school.
Dr. Perry said Liberty County families received an automated message about the incident and extra safety precautions being implemented for this threat.
“Local law enforcement is aware and they are gathering intelligence on this situation,” according to a release by the school district.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.