ASU student reported missing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student has been reported missing, according to a police report from the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Whitney in reference to a missing person.
Tyson Williams, 18, of Decatur, was last seen Saturday around 1:30 a.m.
Williams is 5′11, weighs about 155 pounds and his ears are pierced.
If you have any information or know of Williams’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call APD at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 435-TIPS.
