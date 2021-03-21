SC reports just under 700 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 21, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated March 21 at 11:17 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a slight decrease in newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The report included 654 new confirmed and 405 probable cases; 35 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths.

That brings the totals to 459,417 confirmed cases, 82,165 probable cases, 7,928 confirmed deaths and 1,054 probable deaths.

The report tallied the results of 24,445 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 4.3%, down from 4.9% in Saturday’s report.

To date, the state has performed 6,524,120 COVID-19 tests.

