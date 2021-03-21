Wet through the afternoon, drier on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain has been falling all day, as the coastal low continues to control our weather. Showers persist through the afternoon, adding to the already damp ground.
From midnight to noon, persistent rain fall over Whitemarsh, Wilmington and Skidaway Island where radar estimated accumulation were over 5 inches in some spots. Thankfully, drier weather returns Sunday evening with temperatures in the 40 inland and 50s closer to the coast during Sunday evening.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 3.4′ 8:29AM I 7.1′ 2:42PM I 2.9′ 8:46PM
Beach weather isn’t the best on Sunday. In addition to the rain and clouds, there is a High Surf Advisory with waves of 5′ to 7′ possible until 5PM Monday. There is also a high risk for rip currents, so getting in the water isn’t advisable.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Morning lows will bottom out near 50 and highs near 70 degrees during the afternoon.
Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s along with a chance for a few inland showers. Even warmer weather returns to close out the work week with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.
A front will approach us from the west during the end of the week. There is a bit of disagreement on timing this far out, but this front could bring in a line of showers with thunderstorms on Friday. One or two of these embedded storms could be strong to severe with brief gusty wind and heavy rain.
Looking ahead to next weekend, morning lows will be closer to 60 degrees with afternoon highs in the lower 80s along with a slight chance pf showers and an isolated storm or two.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.