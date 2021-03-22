Beaufort Police Department release 2020 crime report

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The numbers are in when it comes to crimes in Beaufort, S.C. The police department releasing its stats for last year.
Beaufort Police Department annual report breaks down not only the fiscal spending, but also the crimes that were seen in Beaufort over the last year.
“It basically summarizes what each division of the department has done over the past year. It’s got a lot of statistics in it,” Capt. George Erdel said.
Looking at the numbers, the Beaufort Police Department had a relatively slow year.
“It shows where crimes have been happening, what crimes have gone up, what crimes have gone down.”
Within the city limits, violent crime slightly rose compared to 2019. But while homicides and robbery went down, rapes and aggravated assault doubled both of their numbers. Rapes from 3 to 6 and assaults from 30 to almost 60.
Property crimes in the cities also rose slightly. Burglaries decreased and arson stayed at zero, but motor vehicle theft rose from 11 to 21 and larceny rose from 391 to 420. The police department says they believe one common factor contributed to these numbers - COVID.
“When everybody is inside, or the nature of the world has changed to where you don’t go to work or you don’t go to work as often, or work changes and people are inside and things are closed it doesn’t bring people out as much as you might otherwise be.”
Crime is not the only thing that was impacted by COVID. Significantly fewer traffic warnings and citations were written in 2020.
“I can’t necessarily say that it’s all due to COVID, but I think a probably a good portion of it is.”
Police say when the pandemic started, they started pulling over fewer people to protect both the officers and the drivers.
“We were basically trying to distance ourselves from people to the extent we could.”
The report also showed people from out of town accounted for almost 75 percent of all the warnings and tickets handed out last year.
