Benedictine cadets take part in safety program focused on teen drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A simulator put high school students behind the wheel to see firsthand the dangers of driving under the influence.
It was part of a safety program Monday at Benedictine Military School. Cadets got behind the wheel then put on a headset. They were then able to see how alcohol and marijuana impacted their ability to drive safely and finding that they could not.
“I did the marijuana one and it’s still blurry and everything, I wasn’t even thinking about smoking and drinking, sir,” 10th grade student Henry Mitchell said.
“I feel like they didn’t realize some of the repercussions of their actions and with prom coming up, hopefully they’ll leave here with a little bit more knowledge,” Safe Driving Awareness instructor Heidie Martinez said.
The simulator is part of Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour.
Organizers say the whole goal is to show students the real life dangers of driving drunk, drugged or distracted without the real life consequences.
