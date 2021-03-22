Candler County, Metter currently disagree over fire services

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Candler County could have new fire protection this time next year.
The city and county can’t agree on how to fairly divide the cost.
The agreement between Metter and Candler County over fire protection that is supposed to last a decade may be torn up and thrown away before the ink’s barely dry. The stalemate might challenge the famous slogan “Everything’s Better in Metter.”
Back in 2018, city and county leaders signed a deal to share fire services with the city running the department and the county paying a share. With some details still in question, the city ordered a $300,000 fire truck and later asked the county to pay for a part of the bill.
“Right now, the situation that we’re in is that we have an agreement...but we don’t agree about what the agreement says,” County Manager Bryan Aasheim said.
Earlier this year, the county asked the city to let them drill a water well inside city limits to provide water to the county recreation department separate from city water service.
“They gave us an ultimatum, and they didn’t give any room for negotiation,” City Manager Carter Crawford said.
The county’s now given the city 12 months’ notice that they will pull out of the fire agreement to possibly start their own department.
Both men acknowledge the two sides could reach an agreement in the next 11 months and things would stay as they are. But whether they will is anybody’s guess.
