Coastal Health District gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine distribution

“Yes I do. I think that many of the people who are still out there you know are in the younger healthier population and I don’t really know what the uptake is going to be by that population. I would anticipate it would be similar to the younger healthcare you know workers and what we saw from there was anywhere from you know 40-55 percent of the people who were eligible took it and so I’m not sure that even when it’s opened up to everybody that we’re just going to be overwhelmed.”