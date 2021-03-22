Crews respond to fire at abandoned home on Garrard Avenue

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire burned an abandoned home on Garrard Avenue on Sunday shortly after 5:00 p.m., according to Chatham Emergency Services.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Keith Hardin, when crews arrived on the scene, the fire was visible in the back of the home and flames were coming out of every window and door.
It took awhile for Chatham Emergency Services to get the fire under control because there was a lot of rotten wood inside the home, under the floors and in the attic.
“A lot of places that we have to get to, and because it’s dilapidated, it makes it very dangerous for us to be inside,” said Hardin.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, according to Chatham Emergency Services.
