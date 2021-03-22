Five local gardens to visit this spring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah and surrounding areas are famous for their flora and we’ve narrowed down more than a couple of ways that you and your family can enjoy this spring’s glory without breaking the bank.
The Garden of Fragrance in Forsyth Park was formally dedicated in 1963 and has been dazzling eyes – and noses – ever since. The garden is full of bursting fragrant plant varieties. This garden is free and open to the public Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., except on holidays.
If you’re looking for a winding path through a vast array of plants and mini-ecosystems – The Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden is a fun trip. The garden also puts on special displays throughout the year and is a wonderful place to ask any plant questions that you may have. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids.
Another spot specially curated by plant enthusiasts and master gardeners is the Savannah Botanical Gardens. It’s free to wonder the path through well-maintained gardens, explore the children’s garden, enjoy the sight of the property’s historic home or find peace in the memorial garden.
In the Lowcountry, art meets nature at the Palmetto Oaks Sculpture Gardens. You can explore the contrast between man-made structures and the area’s beautiful landscape for free. Tours are available upon request.
Another option – the Georgia Southern University Botanic Garden. For $5, you can enjoy several acres of land specifically preserved to showcase Coastal Empire native plant species. While there, check out the “Rural Life Museum” and “Whelchel Camellia Garden”. The property also serves as a research location for GSU faculty and students.
And, of course, explore your own community park and neighborhood. Better yet – start your own beautiful garden this spring.
For a list of location addresses, specific hours and more, visit wtoc.com and click on the “Morning Break” tab.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.