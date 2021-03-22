Islands Expressway traffic to shift to eastbound bridge over Wilmington River on Monday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning on Monday evening, traffic along the Islands Expressway will shift to the eastbound bridge over the Wilmington River, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, the traffic shift from the westbound bridge will shift to the eastbound bridge at 7:00 p.m. The closed westbound bridge will be used for center span construction of the new high-level bridge over the Wilmington River.
Traffic is expected to shift to the eastbound bridge for 30 days, ending in late April according to GDOT.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.