Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 3-22-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We warmed quickly with several cities including Savannah and Beaufort hitting 76° and perhaps more by the end of the heating day. We’re even 73° on Tybee. High pressure is wedged between the Low pressure off the Charleston coast, which gave us heavy rain Sunday morning. That high pressure will keep us dry and warm through most of the week.
This evening should be pleasant for a stroll still 69° for your 7:38 p.m. sunset.
Daybreak Tuesday 51° with some upper 40s in Statesboro and Metter and Baxley under mostly sunny skies. Clouds could thicken throughout the day with highs in the low to middle 70s.
Wednesday: 53/78 partly sunny to mostly cloudy.
Thursday: 58/83 mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers, watching inland communities and breezy.
Friday we’ll be watching a cold front advance from the west, but ahead it of it we’ll warm to the low 80s again. We’ve got another cold front forecast for this coming weekend. Friday through Sunday look warm with afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances at 30% right now.
MARINE... Winds are expected to fall below 25 knots by early Tuesday morning. Seas will take a bit longer to subside, with the last Small Craft Advisory (outer Georgia waters) expected to come down by Wednesday morning. Thereafter, southerly winds will prevail at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be 3-5 ft.
Rip Currents/High Surf: HIGH risk for rip currents through the rest of Monday and a MODERATE risk for rip currents on Tuesday. Wave heights Tuesday will be 4-5 feet.
Stay safe!
~JErtle
