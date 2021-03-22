Monday: Drier, but cloudiness lingers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! After a wet weekend, it is a cloudy and cool start to Monday. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s in most areas. Some communities may drip into the lower 50s through the morning commute.
We’ll be battling cloud cover through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s by mid-afternoon. There is only a spotty chance of rain in the forecast today.
Temperatures cool into the 60s after sunset and bottom-out in the low to mid-50s Tuesday morning.
There will once again, be quite a bit of cloudiness around Tuesday with a chance of spotty rain peaking later in the day and Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Warmer weather arrives mid-week and lingers into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures may peak in the upper 80s Friday afternoon. A cold front moves into our area Friday and lingers through Sunday midday. The rain chance arrives Friday and will also linger into midday Sunday before the front, finally, makes it all the way through - clearing us out and cool us off Sunday.
Have a wonderful Monday,
Cutter
