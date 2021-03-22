SC reports just under 400 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, a drop of nearly half from Sunday’s report.
The report included 270 probable cases; 16 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 459,772 confirmed cases, 82,431 probable cases, 7,969 confirmed deaths and 1,058 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 11,407 individual test results that the agency received that showed a positive rate of 4.0%, down from 4.3% in Sunday’s report.
To date, the state has performed 6,538,599 COVID-19 tests.
