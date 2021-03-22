Screven Co. man admits to distributing child pornography

Daniel Boulineau, 34, of Sylvania entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court to the charge of Distribution of Child Pornography, according to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Georgia. Boulineau could face anywhere from five to 20 years in prison, as well as “substantial financial penalties” and required supervised release after his release from prison, according to the release. He will also have to register as a sex offender. His sentencing date has not been announced.