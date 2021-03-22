Screven Co. man admits to distributing child pornography

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Screven County man is facing at least five years in federal prison after he admitted to distributing child pornography, according to a release from the Southern District of Georgia.
Daniel Boulineau, 34, of Sylvania entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court to the charge of Distribution of Child Pornography, according to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Georgia. Boulineau could face anywhere from five to 20 years in prison, as well as “substantial financial penalties” and required supervised release after his release from prison, according to the release. He will also have to register as a sex offender. His sentencing date has not been announced.
Boulineau confessed to electronically distributing images and videos of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in early August 2020, according to the release. Boulineau was arrested after an investigation into online activity by the FBI and Child Exploitation Task Force.
“The distribution of child pornography is an attack against the most vulnerable members of society,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “No sentence for this man will remove the scars left on the children victimized by his crimes, but hopefully it will serve as a warning that the FBI will use any resources necessary to apprehend anyone who carries out these appalling crimes.”
