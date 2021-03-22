South Carolina setting fires at state parks to clear debris

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina officials say they are setting fires at about a dozen state parks to reduce the possibility of out-of-control wildfires in the future.
Authorities say the prescribed burns started earlier this month and will go through the end of spring.
The fires get rid of highly flammable forest debris that can burn easily in a wildfire.
State Forestry officials carefully check the weather to make sure they can keep the fires under control and minimize the amount of smoke that reaches populated areas.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission has this map to show current prescribed burns across the state.
This map from the Forestry Commission shows current active wildfires in the state.
