Training aimed at preventing opioid overdose deaths, Burton sees 222% increase in deaths in 2020

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District says opioid overdoses are becoming an increasingly larger problem.
They released new numbers Monday showing the death rate in the district grew by more than 200 percent last year.
The fire department is taking new steps to make sure the first responders are ready for anything.
The Burton Fire District is spending this week making sure their firefighters know what to do if they come upon an opioid overdose. And they say what is in this little vial is just as important as anything in this entire truck.
“Have you guys received Narcan ahead of time? About how long ago,” asked paramedic Danielle Van Dam.
Many Burton firefighters are familiar with how to distribute Narcan
“Your first time it’s nerve-racking. After that it’s just becomes like a habit,” said EMT Alled Awyer.
In Monday’s training session, four of the five firefighters present said they had personally used Narcan on a call before
“You know, we are happy to be there to help people. In their time of need. And hopefully, you know, they can learn a lesson from that experience and get the help that they need.”
Now as Burton’s numbers rise they want to make sure everyone’s ready.
So far this year the Burton firefighters have responded to 30 possible overdoses and administered Narcan 19 times. Beaufort County reported opioid overdose deaths rose 222% from 2019 to 2020.
The fire district even had me step in on the training, they say everyone should have some knowledge of how to use Narcan.
“Any type of skill. From CPR to stop the bleed, even Narcan. That we can now teach the public it’s important for them to get that training,” said Captain Dan Byrne.
The fire district has their own supply of Narcan but the drug can also be found over the counter.
The fire district does want to emphasize Narcan will only help if it’s an opioid overdose. They say if it’s a methamphetamine or other drug it will not reverse the process.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.