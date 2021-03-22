Vidalia student dies in car crash Saturday night

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of one 15-year-old boy, according to Georgia State Patrol.
GSP responded to a crash on Rigsbee Drive in Vidalia shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Trooper Caleb Wickstrom, the car had been driving south on Rigsbee Drive when it slid into a ditch, ejecting the front seat passenger. The car then flipped on top of the teenage boy.
Trooper Wickstrom said there were four people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The ejected passenger died on the scene, while the other three passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, but have now been released.
GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is still investigating the cause of the crash.
GSP did not want to identify the victim in the crash. WTOC will not release the name until it is confirmed by GSP.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.