Bulloch Co. leaders urge vigilance as COVID-19 cases continue to drop

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases after the holidays, Bulloch County numbers have dropped dramatically.
Bulloch County’s numbers have dropped lower than they’ve been in months, in terms of the rate of new cases. But county leaders urge people to stay vigilant.
Two new cases in the last 24 hours gives the county 5,130 since the pandemic began. But the community has dropped to 36 cases per 100,000 people - far below the goal of 100 or less.
In addition, they’re seeing just over 2 percent positivity in testing, far below the goal of 5 percent. The county’s public safety director calls the increase in vaccinations and the case data over the recent weeks “encouraging” but it must continue.
“The virus is still very very serious. I think it attacks some people and ultimately they die from the virus. So that’s why we have to continue to do what we can,” said Ted Wynn with Bulloch County Public Safety.
Two deaths this week from COVID give the county 103 local people lost.
Wynn urges people to continue to use sanitizer, wear a mask around other people and socially distance as much as possible.
