CAT makes veterans discount permanent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will make the veterans discount permanent to all former members of the military, according to a release sent Tuesday.
Riders who qualify for the discount receive a 50 percent discount on most fixed-fare route options, including $1.50 one-way trips, $3 day passes and $50 monthly passes.
“We owe a great debt of gratitude to our veterans and active-duty service members, who take risks and make immense sacrifices to defend and protect our country,” said interim CEO Valerie Ragland in a statement. “Today’s vote by the Board to make this a permanent discount allows us to express our gratitude for their service and their sacrifice.”
The discount launched in November 2019 in recognition of Veterans Day with a six-month assessment period to analyze participation rates, according to the release. Data collection was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 when CAT suspended its fare collection for all riders.
CAT resumed the veterans discount in December when fare collection was reinstated. An analysis of the discount’s usage after six months by CAT shows the transit agency would lose less than $2,000 a year in revenue, according to the data provided in the release.
Veterans interested in utilizing the discount must show their veteran ID card, discharge documents or driver’s license with veteran designation to bus operators when boarding. CAT will also accept proof of membership to veterans’ organizations such as the VFW, American Legion and AMVETS.
