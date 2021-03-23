Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-23-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure will slowly pull away from the southeast coast into Wednesday. Weak high pressure will control our area through Thursday. This will bring mostly dry weather and low rain chances. A cold front moves in Friday with a chance ford showers and storms. The front will stall over the area into Sunday. This will keep warm temps, lots of clouds and a chance for showers and storms. Another cold front moves through Sunday with a better chance for showers and storms. High pressure returns Monday with drier air and cooler temps.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 55-59.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs 70-83.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloud with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for shower, highs near 70.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Tonight: E winds at 5-10 kts. Seas at 3-4 ft. Wednesday: E winds at 5-10 kts in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.