Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-23-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure will slowly pull away from the southeast coast into Wednesday. Weak high pressure will control our area through Thursday. This will bring mostly dry weather and low rain chances. A cold front moves in Friday with a chance ford showers and storms. The front will stall over the area into Sunday. This will keep warm temps, lots of clouds and a chance for showers and storms. Another cold front moves through Sunday with a better chance for showers and storms. High pressure returns Monday with drier air and cooler temps.