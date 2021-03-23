Evans County residents report cell service issues

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some cell phone customers in Evans County say they have had service issues since the beginning of the year.
Some Verizon customers in the county say the problem started in late January or early February. They say their service drops out mid-day daily.
They say it affects text messages - coming in or going out- as well as email and other data using apps.
One customer says she’s filed a complaint to the FCC.
Nicole Hodges says it started with text messages, then her phone’s web browser. She started talking to friends about her issues.
“I immediately heard “Oh, yeah. That’s us too.” They thought like I did that it was just something with their phone or their device,” Hodges said.
She says it happens here at home and anywhere around town.
“If I drive to Statesboro and my phone says LTE, there I’m doing fine,” she said.
She says she and her family pay more than $500 per month for different lines and rely on service here at home for school, work and more.
“We just kept getting told as long as the ticket is open there’s nothing more that they can do. They haven’t offered any explanation as to why,” Hodges said.
WTOC left messages Tuesday at Verizon’s corporate office but have not gotten a reply.
Hodges says cell phones may have been a luxury a few years ago. Now they are a necessity and not having coverage serves as a reminder.
We will continue to follow this and bring you updates.
