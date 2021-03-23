Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Ga. DPH reports highest daily total of new COVID cases

Update on COVID-19
Update on COVID-19(Gray Television)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 13,670 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

That’s the highest daily total reported since the pandemic began. The previous high was reported nearly a year ago on January 8,2021 with 12,804 cases.

A total of 1,370,825 COVID cases have been reported in Georgia. Over 26,000 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state as well.

LINK >>> Tracking the Vaccine

The below graphic of positive cases is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
The Savannah Police Department responded to a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday night.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
Truck hit by train on Big Hill Road in Garden City
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash in Hampton Co.

Latest News

Emory switching to virtual classes amid US COVID surge
Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop canceled because of COVID-19 concerns
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s COVID-19 percent-positivity near 22%, nearly 3,700 new cases reported
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19