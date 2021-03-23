Ga. DPH reports highest daily total of new COVID cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 13,670 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

That’s the highest daily total reported since the pandemic began. The previous high was reported nearly a year ago on January 8,2021 with 12,804 cases.

A total of 1,370,825 COVID cases have been reported in Georgia. Over 26,000 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state as well.

