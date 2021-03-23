Ga. DPH reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 19,894 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

That’s the highest daily total reported since the pandemic began. The previous high was reported just yesterday, when 13,670 cases were reported.

A total of 1,384,606 COVID cases have been reported in Georgia. Over 26,300 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state as well.

