Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Ga. DPH reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Update on COVID-19
Update on COVID-19(Gray Television)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 19,894 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

That’s the highest daily total reported since the pandemic began. The previous high was reported just yesterday, when 13,670 cases were reported.

A total of 1,384,606 COVID cases have been reported in Georgia. Over 26,300 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state as well.

LINK >>> Tracking the Vaccine

The below graphic of positive cases is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 39th...
Savannah Police investigating after 3 people injured in shooting on E. 39th St.
Another big chain store is coming to Pooler.
Pooler council approves new Harbor Freight location
Update on COVID-19
Ga. DPH reports highest daily total of new COVID cases
Four earthquakes rock the Midlands

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s COVID-19 percent-positivity over 17%, nearly 9,400 new cases reported
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Bulloch Co. pharmacy sees jump in vaccinations, COVID testing
Bulloch Co. pharmacy sees jump in vaccinations, COVID testing
Emory switching to virtual classes amid US COVID surge