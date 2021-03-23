Georgia National Guard helping keep mass vaccine site running smoothly

Major Blake Faller is one of more than 70 Georgia National Guard soldiers serving at Chatham County’s GEMA Mass Vaccination site. Together they help keep things moving to get as many as 1,100 people vaccinated a day. Their jobs range from traffic control, to inputting information, but they even go beyond the call helping those with car troubles and more. While this mission isn’t typical they have the same tenacity as any other. They seek to improve the experience and serve the community.