Men face death penalty in Hackle, Moore murder case

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit will seek the death penalty for the two men charged in the killing of one of three in a 2019 triple homicide.
District Attorney Dick Perryman will seek the death penalty for Jonathan Vann, 22, and Keyante Greene, 27, in connection to the death of Mercedes Hackle. Perryman’s office said the two were indicted on malice and felony murder charges.
The charges stem from Hackle being hit in the head and shot in the face, according to Perryman’s office. Her body was found in Berrien County.
The two were also indicted on additional charges for “kidnapping, burning the victim’s body to conceal her death, tampering with evidence to cover up their crimes and aggravated battery,” Perryman’s office said.
“Georgia law reserves the death penalty for only the most heinous and brutal of crimes. In this case, we believe the facts and evidence fit the statutory requirements to allow the imposition of the death penalty,” Perryman said. “The families of the victims in these murders have suffered immeasurably and the current penalty prescribed by law for these defendants includes lethal injection. This indictment sets the stage for this case to move to trial before a Berrien County jury. Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Both Vann and Greene were also charged in connection to the deaths of Bobbielynn Moore and Ronnie Wayne Hackle, Jr. Those charges are from Atkinson County and have not been presented to a grand jury in that county yet.
The Hackle siblings and Moore were last seen on March 11, 2019. Ronnie and Moore’s bodies were found in Atkinson County.
The Berrien County indictment can be read below. Warning: Some details may be graphic.
