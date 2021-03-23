Mitchelville Freedom Park named a National Historic Landmark

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A popular park on Hilton Head Island has been named a National Historic Landmark.
Mitchelville Freedom Park sits on the north end of Hilton Head, surrounded by water, trees, and historic Gullah buildings. Now, the park will be recognized in the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.
The recognition will help protect the land and, directors hope, inspire more conversations into the history of Hilton head and its native people. The park was the site of the country’s first self governed town of formerly enslaved people. The director says this should make Gullah people across the Lowcountry proud.
Mitchelville is one of six sites that have been recognized across the state.
