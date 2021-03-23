Savannah drug dealer faces up to 20 years in federal prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Okemi Mon Lawton, 45, of Savannah is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Marijuana, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Georgia.
Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team began an investigation into Lawton for distribution at his Savannah home while he was on supervised release from a prior prison sentence for a federal firearms charge from August 2018, according to the release. The Narcotics Team worked with the FBI on the investigation, and a search of Lawton’s home found drugs, drug manufacturing and packaging materials, nearly $20,000 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.
“Supervised release is designed to allow convicted felons a controlled opportunity to reintegrate into society after completion of a prison sentence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. “Okemi Lawton instead reverted to criminal behavior, and now faces the prospect of more hard time in prison.”
Lawton’s sentencing has not been scheduled. The charge carries up to twenty years in federal prison and up to three years of supervised release following incarceration.
