Savannah drug dealer faces up to 20 years in federal prison

Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team began an investigation into Lawton for distribution at his Savannah home while he was on supervised release from a prior prison sentence for a federal firearms charge from August 2018, according to the release. The Narcotics Team worked with the FBI on the investigation, and a search of Lawton’s home found drugs, drug manufacturing and packaging materials, nearly $20,000 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.