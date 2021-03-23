Savannah Police investigating 2 separate late night shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart Monday night.
Police got the first call at 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to Archer Street and Worth Street in the Liberty City area and found a woman with gunshot injuries. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The second call came in just 15 minutes later. Officers responded to the 8500 block of Waters Avenue near Live Oak Apartments where they found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as well.
Police do not believe the two shootings are connected but they are investigating.
Anyone with information on these or any other shooting incidents should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.