SCAD creating workforce housing in Savannah’s Historic District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design is looking to lend a hand in fulfilling the need for more workforce housing in the downtown area.
SCAD recently announced through their SCAD SERVE initiative that they’ll be converting one of their old dorms into nearly two-dozen studio apartments.
Fencing is already up around the former SCAD dorm, which is located on Pulaski Square, as the work to convert the space inside into 21 studio apartments begins. SCAD says this building will serve a different purpose later this year, meeting the need for more workforce housing downtown.
SCAD representatives say the apartments will be available to those who work downtown in hospitality or at the port, for instance, that wouldn’t normally be able to afford rent in the Historic District.
“We are taking one of our first residence halls offline, a building over on Barnard Street, renovating it into 21 studio apartments and offering that at below-market rates for workforce housing,” said Scott Linzey, SCAD SERVE.
Each resident will also be given a parking decal so they can park at a school lot at Barnard and Liberty streets.
SCAD is looking to have a third-party company handle the leasing of the apartments.
WTOC asked Savannah Mayor Van Johnson what his thoughts were on the initiative.
“I’m glad that SCAD has stepped up, and quite frankly, it should, given the land that they have across our community. I think that they recognize there’s a responsibility to be a part of the solution, and I’m glad that they are,” said Mayor Johnson, City of Savannah.
The plan is to start leasing the studio apartments in the fall.
To find out more, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.