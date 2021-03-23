Tate Law Group makes donation to Cann Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A business in Savannah helping out a local neighborhood.
The Tate Law Group donated $5,000 to Cann Park. Mark Tate from the Tate Law Group came up with a challenge for the community.
According to city advocate Vanessa Taylor, Mark Tate said back in June that if $5,000 was raised by the community, he would match that.
Taylor says they were able to meet that goal. A goal that Tate believes will help unite the city he loves.
“I really do think its important to remember that Savannah, we can’t allow it to continue to be two Savannah’s. We have a very wealthy, prosperous, vibrant community. But we also have a community that is very much in need. And I think as long as we understand that while we’re prospering in one area, we need to reach out and lift the areas that are not prospering. Savannah can really continue to grow and do better. So Tate Law wants to be apart of that,” said Tate.
After the Tate Law Group presented their check, another local church donated $1,000.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.