Tate Law Group makes donation to Cann Park

“I really do think its important to remember that Savannah, we can’t allow it to continue to be two Savannah’s. We have a very wealthy, prosperous, vibrant community. But we also have a community that is very much in need. And I think as long as we understand that while we’re prospering in one area, we need to reach out and lift the areas that are not prospering. Savannah can really continue to grow and do better. So Tate Law wants to be apart of that,” said Tate.