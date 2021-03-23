Tuesday: Gradually warmer weather is in the First Alert Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a dry morning with cool temperatures and a mix of clear sky and clouds. Temperatures range from the low to upper 50s this morning; coolest inland and away from the beaches. A dry forecast continues through the morning commute.
The sky will be mixed with sun and clouds today. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s by noon and peak in the upper 70s to 80° in many spots. The forecast remains mostly dry with a breeze today. Temperatures cool back into the 60s, quickly, after sunset.
We wake up to temperatures in the 50s Wednesday morning with the possibility of an isolated shower, or two, but most will miss out on rain mid-week. temperatures peak around 80° Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures warm further Thursday and Friday afternoon; mid to upper 80s are likely. Some communities may hit 90° Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches. The front appears to stall to our north. With moisture in our atmosphere and a boundary lingering in the area - scattered rain and thunder are possible Friday and Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front and greater chance of storms Sunday... assuming everything goes according to plan.
