White House public engagement director discusses American Rescue Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is a plan that put the focus for many on their personal bank accounts, but now that the stimulus checks have been processed, what other parts of the American Rescue Plan will impact your everyday life?
White House Public Engagement Director Cedric Richmond said the money will help people through the Affordable Care Act with their health care costs - and provide aid to working families.
“We want people to know those benefits, because what we’re trying to do is keep money in the pockets of families so that they can best decide how they want to spend money. And we want to lift children out of poverty,” Richmond said.
Those benefits start on April 1.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.