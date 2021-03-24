Chatham Co. health leaders prepare for vaccine eligibility expansion

“One, we don’t really know how long your protective antibody response from natural infection lasts, we don’t know that yet, we do have information about how long your protective antibody response lasts with the vaccine, so we’ve got that guarantee. There is also concern that folks that were infected early in the COVID pandemic with what we call wild type those antibodies that you’re making may not protect you against some of these circulating strains at all. And so, we know we have evidence of about the efficacy of these vaccines against some of these newer strains that are circulating so that provides you added benefit against what we are dealing with right now,” Dr. Thacker said.