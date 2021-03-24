Community Champions: Korn Ferry Tour pro starts fundraiser for Lupus research

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shad Tuten hopes his pro-am partners didn’t mind that he was happy to save his best shots for when tournament play begins in the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
Because that’s when they pay off most for him.
“We do $15 per birdie, $50 per eagle, $500 per hole in one.”
Those are the amounts the Korn Ferry Tour pro pays into a fund he has started to raise money to research lupus, an auto-immune disease that Tuten’s wife Beccah was diagnosed with a year and a half ago.
“it’s really hard to diagnose because the symptoms mimic other symptoms. The average diagnosis is six years and hers too eight and a half ... getting the diagnosis time down from six years, even a couple years less would be amazing.”
Tutens For Lupus has raised $2,000 so far this season, with Shad’s contributions being boosted by other Korn Ferry Tour players.
“The big thing with Lupus is getting the awareness out, getting the name out. When somebody gets cancer, you react, and you know exactly what it is. That is what we’re trying to do with Lupus.”
And the former Armstrong State golfer hopes his fundraiser takes off this week, in a return to Savannah where he and Beccah met and spent the first six years of their relationship.
“This week, since it’s Savannah and we wanted to raise the ante a little, we are going $30 for a birdie, $100 for an eagle and $1,000 for a hole-in-one. So, we really need a hole in one this week for sure ... tour tournament is going to give us a donation before the end of the week, so I am looking forward to that, it’s going to be exciting. And I truly expect to get our goal of $30,000 by the end of the year. It’s going to be exciting.”
And not just because that would mean Shad had made a lot of birdies and probably had some good finishes. But also, because it would help others like Beccah, whose condition has improved greatly since her diagnosis.
“If I can tell you that this is the nest that she has been since I’ve known her, it is the God’s honest truth. And she is doing fantastic.”
