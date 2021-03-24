Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-24-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure over the mid Atlantic coast finally weakens and moves away from the area today. Weak high pressure will control our area through Thursday. This will bring mostly dry weather and low rain chances. A cold front moves in Friday with a chance for showers and storms. The front will stall over the area late Friday before moving back to our north Saturday. This will keep temps well above average, lots of clouds and a chance for showers and storms. Another cold front moves through Sunday with a better chance for showers and storms. High pressure returns Monday with drier air and cooler temps.