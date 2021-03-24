Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-24-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure over the mid Atlantic coast finally weakens and moves away from the area today. Weak high pressure will control our area through Thursday. This will bring mostly dry weather and low rain chances. A cold front moves in Friday with a chance for showers and storms. The front will stall over the area late Friday before moving back to our north Saturday. This will keep temps well above average, lots of clouds and a chance for showers and storms. Another cold front moves through Sunday with a better chance for showers and storms. High pressure returns Monday with drier air and cooler temps.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows near 60.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloud with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for shower, highs in the low 70s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: Variable winds less than 5 kts, becoming SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kts. Seas at 1-2 ft. Thursday: SE winds at 5-15 kts in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.